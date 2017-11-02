News
Parliament deputy speaker briefs Germany Bundestag delegation on Azerbaijan anti-Armenian policy
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) Vice Chairperson Arpine Hovhannisyan on Thursday received a German Bundestag delegation, led by Doris Barnett.

The objective of the German delegation’s visit to Armenia is the Armenian participants’ choice in the International Parliamentary Scholarship program for 2018, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The RA NA deputy speaker stressed the effective cooperation between the legislatures of the two countries, the rapprochement of parliamentary relations, and the importance of intensifying mutual contacts. In terms of the development of scientific and educational ties, Hovhannisyan highly assessed the International Parliamentary Scholarship program being sponsored by the Bundestag, and its continuity. In addition, she touched upon the importance of implementing Germany-supported joint programs in some other domains, too.

A peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict also was discussed in the course of the talk. The sides highlighted the role of the young generation in terms of the settlement of conflicts and establishment of regional peace. In this context, Arpine Hovhannisyan spoke about the anti-Armenian policy being pursued at state level in Azerbaijan, and which, according to her, creates obstacles before the establishment of wholesome contacts between the youth of the two countries.

Furthermore, the parties conferred on women’s engagement in political processes and regional problems.
