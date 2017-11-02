Azerbaijan's demining agency robs the budget

Serious mistakes were revealed in the work of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), APA reported.

According to the Chamber of Accounts, it was noted during the discussion of report that in its operation, ANAMA relied on Azerbaijan’s legislation, decisions, regulation of the State Commission on Restoration and Reconstruction of Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, recommendations of UN Development Program, international standards for humanitarian mine clearance and Administrative Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Despite being complied with requirements of relevant documents during use of funds allocated from the state budget for conduction of mine clearance operations of territories, it was revealed there were also different shortcomings.

Salaries of employees were assigned by leadership, not the Commission. Eight employees were paid salaries, though they were on vacation and received vacation salaries, meal cost was allocated to those who did not participate in the operation, several rules were violated by paying additional funds during payment of travel expenses, and extra fuel consumption has been observed.

At the same time, procurement of goods (works and services) was carried out without applying procurement methods in several cases.