Russia FM and OSCE chief to discuss Karabakh
Russia FM and OSCE chief to discuss Karabakh
Region:World News, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

The settlement of Karabakh conflict will be discussed during the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in Moscow on November 3.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Russian foreign office stressed Moscow’s commitment to consistently advocate for enhancing the effectiveness of the OSCE, strengthening its role in European and international affairs.

“We will underscore our support for the role of the OSCE in the Transnistrian and Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, the Geneva discussions on stability in Transcaucasia, and we will also note the activities of the Organization in the Balkans,” he statement reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
