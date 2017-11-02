State Department: 9 out of 10 physical attacks against journalists go unsolved in Azerbaijan

In Azerbaijan, nine out of ten physical attacks against journalists go unsolved, State Department said in a statement marking International Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists.
“Due to their profession, journalists are often under threat from those who wish to silence them. In too many parts of the world, crimes against journalists go unpunished,” the statement reads.
It is also mentioned that perpetrators of attacks against journalists or independent media institutions often receive minimal penalties in Turkey. This impunity has been exacerbated by the use of the judicial system to target independent media.
The State Department said they will continue working to eliminate impunity for crimes against media professionals.