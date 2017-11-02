Leader of Turkish Republican People's Party urges to call Erdogan fascist and dictator

Trump to press for end to North Korea nuclear program on Asia trip

North Korea denies its nuclear test killed hundreds

May expresses "grave concerns" about illegal settlements with Israel's Netanyahu

Trump announces Jerome Powell as new Fed Chairman

UN: ISIS committed ‘international crimes’ during Mosul battle

U.S. authorities identify six Russian officials in DNC hack: WSJ

Tillerson to make first trip to Myanmar amid Rohingya crisis

Azerbaijan's demining agency robs the budget

Judge jails ex-members of Catalan government

26 killed, over 100 injured in India power plant explosion

Armenian parliament speaker receives delegation led by Nikolai Ryzhkov

State Department: 9 out of 10 physical attacks against journalists go unsolved in Azerbaijan

Armenian parliament speaker receives Director General of DG Democracy of Council of Europe

Russia FM and OSCE chief to discuss Karabakh

Spanish prosecutor requests European arrest warrant for Puigdemont

Armenia president: Of course, we want to pay less for hydrocarbon resources

Trump's ‘fake news’ named 2017 'word of the year'

Trump again urges death penalty for New York suspect

Parliament deputy speaker briefs Germany Bundestag delegation on Azerbaijan anti-Armenian policy

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia border, villages

Russians also apply for US visa in Armenia

Dollar “climb” not stopping in Armenia

Armenia president: Georgia fulfills its obligations as a neighbor

Armenia’s Sargsyan to travel to India

President: Armenia-EU agreement has nothing contrary to EAEU

UK appoints new defense minister

Sargsyan: Armenian-Russian relations stand out by broad foreign policy coordination (PHOTOS)

New OSCE Secretary General says work with CSTO is a priority

Deputy FM: New Armenia-EU framework agreement is ambitious, quite comprehensive

Sargsyan: Situation in global economy reduced expected effect of our membership in Eurasian Union

Bitcoin rate exceeds $7,000

Armenia PM: More industrial raw materials, equipment were imported in 2017

PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia

Armenia parliament speaker: We will adopt bill against domestic violence

Russia parliament delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

US is not ceasing green card lottery program yet

Armenia government approves agreement on $40mn loan from Asian Development Bank

Armenia PM asks not to speculate on “post 2018” processes

PM says Armenia residents have started living better

Sevan Nisanyan: Turkey is in the state of 1914

Armenia official confirms that new agreement with EU will be signed on November 24

Trump blames Kushner for giving bad political advice

Armenia to get €11mn budget support from EU

Armenia PM to travel to Uzbekistan

Global oil prices go in different directions

Newspaper: Armenia to join Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway?

USAID provides $120,000 for economizing on water usage in Armenia

Armenia Parliament standing committees discuss foreign policy revenues, expenditures

Charges filed against NYC terror attack suspect

Fire breaks out at Vanadzor factory (PHOTOS)

Washington Post publishes photo series from Armenia’s Metsamor (PHOTOS)

UN calls again for end of US embargo on Cuba

At least 15 killed in Afghanistan tanker explosion

Armenian FM gives speech at UNESCO: Azerbaijan aims at wiping out traces of Armenian culture and history

Rouhani: Iran-Russia cooperation in fight against terrorism in Syria to be continued till the end

Armenian President sends condolence message to US President Donald Trump

Trump is against green-card lottery program

US engaging in secret diplomatic overtures with North Korea

Head of Iraqi delegation: Karabakh conflict should be resolved peacefully

Putin and Aliyev meet in Tehran

Criminal charges brought against man who kidnapped 3-year-old in Armenia preschool

Germany FM: Berlin supports US after deadly NYC terror attack

Armenia PM donates his one-year salary to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

Kaspersky Lab reports about attacks on Russia, Armenia, and Malaysia

Expert: Catalonia referendum is adventurism

Karabakh’s Sahakyan discusses socioeconomic programs

President visits UN Office in Armenia (PHOTOS)

UNICEF: 15 million girls become victims of sexual abuse

1 dollar crosses AMD 483 threshold in Armenia

Armenia MP: Karabakh conflict is not like any other one on Eastern Partnership territory

Trump orders to toughen vetting of refugees after the terrorist attack

President of European Parliament: Puigdemont is not a political refugee

Armenia Ombudsman: We will increase work regarding reports about shooting on border villages

Shinzo Abe re-elected as Japanese Prime Minister

Armenia energy efficiency accomplishments presented in Geneva

Manhattan attacker caught on camera

Karabakh President considers 2018 State Budget

Sargsyan: We are negotiating free trade area agreement between Eurasian Union and Iran

Smuggling of large quantity of narcotics into Armenia is prevented at border checkpoint with Iran

Armenia leader: Our goal as Eurasian Union member is to boost trade

Sargsyan: Armenia nuclear plant shut-down speculations are artificial

U.S. introduces Monsanto company in Armenia

President: Armenia is ready to throw other tomato suppliers out of Russian market

Armenia president: Armenia and Russia sign $100 million loan agreement

Russian border guards in Armenia discover 1,700kg smuggled sheep fat near Turkey border

Newspaper: Armenia presidential office’s 73 cars are insured by once-opposition oligarch’s company

Global oil prices on the rise

Armenia Parliament standing committees continue debates on 2018 State Budget draft

Tragic road accident in Armenia, American dies en route to hospital

Kyrgyzstan interested in Armenia track-record in European GSP+ preferential tariff system

Media identify suspect in New York City vehicle attack

Pope Francis admits: "When I pray, sometimes I fall asleep" (PHOTOS)

6 dead, others hurt after motorist drives onto New York bike path

Iran says no need to increase missile range as can already hit U.S. forces

Spain's High Court calls Puigdemont to testify

Trump develops friendly relationship with Duterte

French FM: Independent Catalonia will not be recognized in Europe

Iran’s Top General: US behind Iraqi Kurdistan’s secession attempt

Armenia hostage-taker attacked family of his ex-wife in the past, his ex-in-laws say