North Korea denies its nuclear test killed hundreds
North Korea denies its nuclear test killed hundreds
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korea’s state media on Thursday dismissed as “misinformation” a recent media report that the North’s sixth nuclear test killed many people, NY Post reported.

Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the issue, that North Korea’s nuclear test site collapsed after Pyongyang’s sixth atomic test in September, possibly killing more than 200 people.

The North’s official KCNA said it was a “false report” intended to slander the country and its advances in nuclear development.
