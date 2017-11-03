News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 03
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
Russia, France presidents express support for Iran nuclear deal
Russia, France presidents express support for Iran nuclear deal
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed his French counterpart Emanuel Macron about the results of his visit to Iran.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the joint comprehensive plan of the activities of Iran’s nuclear program, and stressed the impossibility of a one-sided review of this key agreement, informed the Kremlin press service.

Putin and Macron exchanged views also on the Syrian issue, and highlighted the need for making joint efforts to resolve this crisis.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran to discuss efforts to counter terrorism, drug trafficking
It is also planned to discuss issues related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to settle the situation around the Iranian nuclear program...
 Iran's MFA: Tehran will never manufacture or acquire nuclear weapons
Iran is committed to not possessing nuclear weapons...
 Trump freshly hints at fully pulling out of Iran deal
I'm tired of being taken advantage of as a nation…
 Mogherini: EU does not discuss additional sanctions against Iran
EU on Monday reaffirmed its support for a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers...
 IAEA: Iran is undertaking its nuclear-related commitments
The International Atomic Energy Agency chief commented on the new US strategy with respect to Iran…
 Mogherini: Iran has never violated nuclear deal
There have been no violations of any of the commitments in the agreement…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news