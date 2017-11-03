News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 03
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
Armenia official: No problems in signing new agreement with EU
Armenia official: No problems in signing new agreement with EU
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There are no problems with signing of the new Armenia-European Union (EU) agreement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan on Friday stated about the aforesaid at the National Assembly standing committees’ debates on the draft of the 2018 State Budget of Armenia.

He assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia sees no obstacles on the road to authorizing this document.

The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement is slated for signing at the Eastern Partnership summit to be convened on November 24, in Brussels.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
President: Armenia-EU agreement has nothing contrary to EAEU
It is about making cooperation with the European Union grow deeper…
 Deputy FM: New Armenia-EU framework agreement is ambitious, quite comprehensive
It envisions strengthening political discourse between Yerevan and Brussels…
 Armenia official confirms that new agreement with EU will be signed on November 24
Both Armenia and the European side have announced at the highest levels that they are ready to sign the agreement at the summit to be held…
 Armenia MP: Karabakh conflict is not like any other one on Eastern Partnership territory
Armen Ashotyan delivered an address at the opening of the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly plenary session…
 Swedish Charge d’ Affaires: Armenia will take important step in Brussels
It will be easier for Armenian and Swedish authorities and organisations to learn from each other’s experiences...
 EU ambassador lauds Armenia government for carrying out justice reforms
Świtalski said their respective cooperation with the country’s authorities is in progress in several domains…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news