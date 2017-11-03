Armenia official: No problems in signing new agreement with EU

YEREVAN. – There are no problems with signing of the new Armenia-European Union (EU) agreement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan on Friday stated about the aforesaid at the National Assembly standing committees’ debates on the draft of the 2018 State Budget of Armenia.

He assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia sees no obstacles on the road to authorizing this document.

The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement is slated for signing at the Eastern Partnership summit to be convened on November 24, in Brussels.