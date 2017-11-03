News
Man serving life sentence for 1999 Armenia parliament tragedy dies at night
Man serving life sentence for 1999 Armenia parliament tragedy dies at night
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Eduard Grigoryan, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the tragedy that had occurred in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on October 27, 1999, has died at night.

He had a sharp pain around his heart at night, an ambulance was quickly called, and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Gor Ghlechyan, Head of Public Relations at the Penitentiary Department of Armenia, speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Forensic medical examination will find out what exactly he died from,” Ghlechyan added.

A group of criminals broke into the NA Sessions’ Hall, on October 27, 1999, and shot and killed several government and parliament members.   

This terrorist act took the lives of Prime Minister and Supreme Commander Vazgen Sargsyan, NA Speaker Karen Demirchyan, Vice-Speakers Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, Operational Affairs Minister Leonard Petrosyan, and MPs Armenak Armenakyan, Henrik Abrahamyan, and Mikayel Kotanyan.

The trial of the terrorists, who committed this crime, was held from 2001 to 2003. As a result, six of them were sentenced to life imprisonment, whereas another one was handed down a fourteen-year prison term.

The court case, however, did not expose the actual persons behind this tragedy, and, as a result, the Armenian society still has considerable doubts regarding the architects of this terrorist act.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
