Armenia deputy FM, CoE official discuss programs with Armenia

Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian of Armenia on Thursday received Snežana Samardžić-Marković, Council of Europe (CoE) Director General for Democracy.
The interlocutors reflected on Armenia’s active cooperation and ongoing projects with the CoE, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Nazarian pointed to Armenia’s existing partnership relations with the CoE Directorate General of Democracy, and thanked for the expertise assistance which this directorate provided to the previous law initiatives by the Armenian government.
Also, they discussed the joint work that was done within the framework of several CoE committees, and the process of Armenia’s joining Council of Europe conventions.