Armenia official: Trilateral agreement on gas supply from Turkmenistan is on discussions’ agenda

YEREVAN. – The trilateral agreement on natural gas supply from Turkmenistan is on the agenda of discussions.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan on Friday noted about the aforementioned at the National Assembly standing committees’ debates on the draft of the 2018 State Budget of Armenia.

In his words, this matter was talked about in October, during Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s visit to Iran.

But the matter is not so much about gas supply, but rather gas exchange.

According to the proposal, Armenia will transfer money, or give goods—depending on the contract, to Turkmenistan. In return, Turkmenistan will supply gas to Iran, and the latter Iran will transfer same amount of gas to Armenia.

“Thereby it will not be necessary to particularly supply gas from Turkmenistan to Armenia via [natural gas] pipeline,” Kocharyan explained.