Lavrov: OSCE Minsk Group mediators work actively on Karabakh conflict

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group mediators are actively working on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated the above-said before his talk in Moscow with Thomas Greminger, new Secretary General of the OSCE.

In his words, Russia supports the new OSCE Secretary General’s position on all matters, in favor of improving open and fair dialogue without preconditions.

“The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are actively working on the matter of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Lavrov said, in particular. “We highly evaluate the OSCE co-chairing at the Geneva discussions on the Transcaucasian issue.”