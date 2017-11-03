Deputy FM: Armenia President is heading to Moscow to take part in cultural event

YEREVAN. – Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan of Armenia does not believe that President Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to Moscow, on November 15, has anything to do with the forthcoming Eastern Partnership summit, during which the new Armenia-European Union (EU) agreement is expected to be signed.
“There will be a very major program there [in Moscow],” said Kocharyan. “There will be Culture Days of Armenia in Moscow, and the President of Armenia is leaving [for the Russian capital city] to participate in the opening [ceremony] of that event.
“It’s a very major program. And [Armenian] cultural days will take place not only in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, but also in numerous [other] cities [in Russia].”