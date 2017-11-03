News
Armenia MFA not planning on opening new embassies in 2018
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia does not intend to open new embassies next year. 

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan on Friday said the abovementioned at the National Assembly standing committees’ debates on the draft of the 2018 State Budget of Armenia.

As per Kocharyan, in the case of limited budgetary resources, solely the necessary directions are selected. And, accordingly, this year Armenia opened a consulate in Erbil, the capital city of Kurdistan Region in Iraq.

“We [Armenia] did that because we have very good relations with Baghdad and Erbil,” added the deputy FM. “But, in general, we don’t intend to open new embassies next year.”
