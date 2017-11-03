Kocharyan: No urgent need in Armenian consulate in Javakhk

YEREVAN. – There is no urgent need in the opening of a consulate in Javakhk, Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said in the parliament on Friday.

Javakhk, or Samtskhe-Javakheti, is Armenian-populated region in the south of Georgia.

“Armenia has an embassy in Tbilisi and a consulate in Batumi. The Armenians of Javakhk do not have urgent need in the services of a consulate, given that they do not need visas to visit Armenia,” Kocharyan said in response to the question by MP Shirak Torosyan.