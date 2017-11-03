News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 03
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
Kocharyan: No urgent need in Armenian consulate in Javakhk
Kocharyan: No urgent need in Armenian consulate in Javakhk
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There is no urgent need in the opening of a consulate in Javakhk, Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said in the parliament on Friday.

Javakhk, or Samtskhe-Javakheti, is Armenian-populated region in the south of Georgia.

“Armenia has an embassy in Tbilisi and a consulate in Batumi. The Armenians of Javakhk do not have urgent need in the services of a consulate, given that they do not need visas to visit Armenia,” Kocharyan said in response to the question by MP Shirak Torosyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia president: Georgia fulfills its obligations as a neighbor
President Sargsyan stressed the need to improve the work of the checkpoints...
 Armenia has new ambassador to Georgia
With a presidential decree, Ruben Sadoyan has been appointed to this post…
 Georgia foreign ministry comments on appointment of Armenia ambassador
All the speculations in connection with the story are unacceptable...
 Georgia: Our brotherly heart aches for Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict
The visiting Armenian parliament speaker met with the Georgian president…
 Armenia Parliament speaker visits Georgia: There are no unresolved problems between us
Ara Babloyan met with his Georgian colleague…
 Armenia Parliament speaker to pay official visit to Georgia
Babloyan will meet separately with the top Georgian officials…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news