Armenia deputy FM: We will continue speaking about pogroms in Sumgait, on their 30th anniversary

YEREVAN. – The year 2018 will mark the 30th anniversary of the Armenian pogroms in Sumgait, Azerbaijan, and its truth shall be spoken about with the same persistence.
Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan on Friday stated the aforesaid at the National Assembly standing committees’ debates on the draft of the 2018 State Budget of Armenia.
He noted that every year, especially on special anniversary years, Azerbaijani authorities speak about Khojaly tragedy by distorting the truth.
“Many [people] think that the truth says everything for itself; but that’s not so,” added Kocharyan. “Therefore, we have to speak about it again and again.”