Friday
November 03
Armenia official on Karabakh conflict: Talks regarding one-sided concessions are masochism
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Armenian side is ready to discuss any, truly compromise-based decision with Azerbaijan.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan on Friday told the aforesaid to reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia.

In his words, if Azerbaijan “comes to its senses” and the decision will be truly compromise-based, this is enough for negotiations. Now, however, there are no such signs; and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group mediators realize this very well.

“Until then, I consider talks regarding one-sided concessions as masochism,” added Kocharyan.
