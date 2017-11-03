Russia values OSCE's role in the settlement of conflicts, said the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov at a joint press conference with OSCE Secretary General Tomas Greminger, reported RIA Novosti.

According to him, Moscow is interested in the OSCE’s contribution to resolution of Transnistrian conflict.

Lavrov also noted that the Russian side remains interested in the OSCE’s active role in Geneva discussions on the stability in Transcaucasia and Balkans.

He added that the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group also play a significant role in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.