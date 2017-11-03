Trump: Terrorists to pay big price for every attack on US

Ambassador: Russia interested in strong and independent ally, represented by Armenia

Armenia President: We are amazed at India’s success

US citizen accused of insulting Zimbabwe president

Spanish Constitutional Court annuls Сatalan referendum law

Armenia PM in Uzbekistan, speaks on removal of trade barriers

Kurdish rebels kill three police officers in Turkey

Vienna to host OSCE Ministerial Council in December

Eurasian Union Stock Exchange Head Office is moved to Yerevan

Trump calls investigation into collusion with Russia ‘a disgrace’

CNN Greece prepares report on Karabakh

CIS PMs, including Armenia, sign joint air defense and fight against terrorism agreements

Russia values OSCE's role in the settlement of conflicts

Armenia deputy FM: We will continue speaking about pogroms in Sumgait, on their 30th anniversary

Sargsyan: We can give new impetus to Armenian-Indian cooperation in multilateral format (PHOTOS)

Armenia official on Karabakh conflict: Talks regarding one-sided concessions are masochism

Armenia MFA not planning on opening new embassies in 2018

Kocharyan: No urgent need in Armenian consulate in Javakhk

Lavrov: OSCE Minsk Group mediators work actively on Karabakh conflict

Congresswoman Judy Chu makes renewed call for U.S.-Armenia double tax treaty

Deputy FM: Armenia President is heading to Moscow to take part in cultural event

Syrian army fully liberates Deir Ezzor

Armenia official: Trilateral agreement on gas supply from Turkmenistan is on discussions’ agenda

Yerevan: Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers is planned

Armenia deputy FM, CoE official discuss programs with Armenia

Armenia official: No problems in signing new agreement with EU

Man serving life sentence for 1999 Armenia parliament tragedy dies at night

Newspaper: Some Investors’ Club members have tens of millions of dollars in debts to Armenia oligarch MP

Armenia parliament standing committees discuss allocations to MFA, ties with diaspora

Trump not ruling out meeting with Putin

Russia, France presidents express support for Iran nuclear deal

Istanbul publishing house condemns arrest of Turkish advocate for Armenian-Turkish rapprochement

Leader of Turkish Republican People's Party urges to call Erdogan fascist and dictator

Trump to press for end to North Korea nuclear program on Asia trip

North Korea denies its nuclear test killed hundreds

May expresses "grave concerns" about illegal settlements with Israel's Netanyahu

Trump announces Jerome Powell as new Fed Chairman

UN: ISIS committed ‘international crimes’ during Mosul battle

U.S. authorities identify six Russian officials in DNC hack: WSJ

Tillerson to make first trip to Myanmar amid Rohingya crisis

Azerbaijan's demining agency robs the budget

Judge jails ex-members of Catalan government

26 killed, over 100 injured in India power plant explosion

Armenian parliament speaker receives delegation led by Nikolai Ryzhkov

State Department: 9 out of 10 physical attacks against journalists go unsolved in Azerbaijan

Armenian parliament speaker receives Director General of DG Democracy of Council of Europe

Russia FM and OSCE chief to discuss Karabakh

Spanish prosecutor requests European arrest warrant for Puigdemont

Armenia president: Of course, we want to pay less for hydrocarbon resources

Trump's ‘fake news’ named 2017 'word of the year'

Trump again urges death penalty for New York suspect

Parliament deputy speaker briefs Germany Bundestag delegation on Azerbaijan anti-Armenian policy

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia border, villages

Russians also apply for US visa in Armenia

Dollar “climb” not stopping in Armenia

Armenia president: Georgia fulfills its obligations as a neighbor

Armenia’s Sargsyan to travel to India

President: Armenia-EU agreement has nothing contrary to EAEU

UK appoints new defense minister

Sargsyan: Armenian-Russian relations stand out by broad foreign policy coordination (PHOTOS)

New OSCE Secretary General says work with CSTO is a priority

Deputy FM: New Armenia-EU framework agreement is ambitious, quite comprehensive

Sargsyan: Situation in global economy reduced expected effect of our membership in Eurasian Union

Bitcoin rate exceeds $7,000

Armenia PM: More industrial raw materials, equipment were imported in 2017

PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia

Armenia parliament speaker: We will adopt bill against domestic violence

Russia parliament delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

US is not ceasing green card lottery program yet

Armenia government approves agreement on $40mn loan from Asian Development Bank

Armenia PM asks not to speculate on “post 2018” processes

PM says Armenia residents have started living better

Sevan Nisanyan: Turkey is in the state of 1914

Armenia official confirms that new agreement with EU will be signed on November 24

Trump blames Kushner for giving bad political advice

Armenia to get €11mn budget support from EU

Armenia PM to travel to Uzbekistan

Global oil prices go in different directions

Newspaper: Armenia to join Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway?

USAID provides $120,000 for economizing on water usage in Armenia

Armenia Parliament standing committees discuss foreign policy revenues, expenditures

Charges filed against NYC terror attack suspect

Fire breaks out at Vanadzor factory (PHOTOS)

Washington Post publishes photo series from Armenia’s Metsamor (PHOTOS)

UN calls again for end of US embargo on Cuba

At least 15 killed in Afghanistan tanker explosion

Armenian FM gives speech at UNESCO: Azerbaijan aims at wiping out traces of Armenian culture and history

Rouhani: Iran-Russia cooperation in fight against terrorism in Syria to be continued till the end

Armenian President sends condolence message to US President Donald Trump

Trump is against green-card lottery program

US engaging in secret diplomatic overtures with North Korea

Head of Iraqi delegation: Karabakh conflict should be resolved peacefully

Putin and Aliyev meet in Tehran

Criminal charges brought against man who kidnapped 3-year-old in Armenia preschool

Germany FM: Berlin supports US after deadly NYC terror attack

Armenia PM donates his one-year salary to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

Kaspersky Lab reports about attacks on Russia, Armenia, and Malaysia

Expert: Catalonia referendum is adventurism

Karabakh’s Sahakyan discusses socioeconomic programs