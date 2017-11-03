Spanish Constitutional Court annuls Сatalan referendum law

The Constitutional Court of Spain ruled that some laws adopted by Catalonia’s ousted leadership are inconsistent with the Constitution and annulled them, RIA Novosti reported.
It is a decree on a referendum of the Government of Catalonia and a resolution of the Catalan Parliament on the formation of election commission.
The document states that each mentioned norm does not correspond to the constitution, including the so-called law on referendum.
On October 17, the Constitutional Court determined the law on referendum illegal.
On Friday the Constitutional Court rejected the claim of the Catalan government about voting in the Senate of Spain on Article 155, which allowed the government to impose the direct rule of Madrid in the autonomous region. The case was filed on October 27.