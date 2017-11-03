News
Armenia PM in Uzbekistan, speaks on removal of trade barriers
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his visit to Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Friday attended a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which was first held in narrow, and then in extended formats.

In his remarks at the narrow-format meeting, the PM said the Free Trade Area Treaty is the groundwork that provides vast opportunities for the furtherance of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation within the CIS, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Stressing that Armenia is prepared to continue building relations with the other CIS countries on this platform, Karapetyan expressed a conviction that the continued removal of trade barriers and the implementation of the Free Trade Area Treaty will have a positive impact in terms of promoting economic growth in these countries and providing opportunities for closer economic interaction between them.

Also, the meeting adopted about two dozen documents aimed at developing cooperation in the economic and several other domains within the Commonwealth.

In addition, it was decided to hold the next meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government in June 2018, in Tajikistan.
