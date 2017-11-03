Armenia President: We are amazed at India’s success

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his working visit to India, President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia on Friday met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
At the beginning of the talk, PM Modi expressed the hope that President Sargsyan’s current visit to India will give new impetus to Armenian-Indian relations, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. He added that Armenia is India’s reliable and important partner in Eurasia.
Sargsyan, for his part, presented his impressions of the World Food India 2017 conference and exhibition, which opened in the morning in New Delhi. In addition, the Armenian President stressed that he is amazed at the success of India, which is considered one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and added that Armenia is interested in making relations with India grow deeper. He likewise expressed the hope that his visit to India will give new impetus to the Armenian-Indian friendship.
The interlocutors expressed a conviction that despite the high level of mutual relations, there is a great potential for development between the two friendship countries.
Separately, the President noted that Armenia stands ready to provide favorable conditions for the Indian companies’ activities in the country, also considering Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.
President Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that there is active cooperation between the two countries, in multilateral formats, too.
Furthermore, the interlocutors reflected on the present-day situation and challenges in South Caucasus, including the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.
At the end of the talk, President Serzh Sargsyan signed the honorary guestbook.