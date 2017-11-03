News
Trump: Terrorists to pay big price for every attack on US
Trump: Terrorists to pay big price for every attack on US
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US president Donald Trump noted that terrorists will pay a big price for every attack on the US.

“ISIS just claimed the Degenerate Animal who killed, and so badly wounded, the wonderful people on the West Side, was "their soldier." Based on that, the Military has hit ISIS "much harder" over the last two days. They will pay a big price for every attack on us!” Trump tweeted.

Earlier it was reported that the suspect in the attack in New York is a 29-year-old Uzbek citizen Sayfullo Saipov.

In the afternoon of October 31 in Manhattan, the terrorist ran over people on a bicycle path and then opened fire. The attacker was detained by police. As the result, eight people were killed and over ten people were injured.
