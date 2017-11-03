Trump: Terrorists to pay big price for every attack on US

US president Donald Trump noted that terrorists will pay a big price for every attack on the US.

“ISIS just claimed the Degenerate Animal who killed, and so badly wounded, the wonderful people on the West Side, was "their soldier." Based on that, the Military has hit ISIS "much harder" over the last two days. They will pay a big price for every attack on us!” Trump tweeted.

Earlier it was reported that the suspect in the attack in New York is a 29-year-old Uzbek citizen Sayfullo Saipov.