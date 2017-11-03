News
Saturday
November 04
German jailed for political reasons in Turkey released
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Germany's foreign ministry says a German citizen who was held in Turkey for what Berlin considers political reasons has been released from jail.

 
Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul said Friday the German was freed from investigative custody on October 22, but isn't allowed to leave Turkey. He said the person asked authorities not to release further details.
 
Breul noted that nine other German citizens remain "in custody for political reasons in Turkey."
 
The jailing of several Germans in the aftermath of a coup attempt in Turkey last year has been a major irritant in German-Turkish relations.
 
Those held included journalists Deniz Yucel and Mesale Tolu.
 
Last week, a Turkish court released German Peter Steudtner and seven other human rights activists pending a verdict in their trial for allegedly aiding terror groups.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
