Puigdemont: I want to appear before true Justice

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, 54, told Belgium television that he wanted to appear "before the true Justice (of Belgium), not before the Spanish”.
He said that wanted to appear before the judges but that did not mean a Spanish court.
Mr Puigdemont said: "I will not run from justice. I will go to the justice authorities, but the real justice authorities.
"I have told my lawyer to tell Belgian justice authorities that I am completely ready to cooperate.”
Mr Puigdemont added it was "very clear that the Spanish justice authorities had become politicised".
The Parliament of Catalonia adopted a resolution on the independence last Friday. An hour later, the Spanish Senate approved the application of Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, which allows the direct rule of the Spanish government in the autonomy.
Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, announced the dismissal of Catalan government including the head Carles Puigdemont, the dissolution of the autonomous community parliament and declared early elections in Catalonia on 21 December.