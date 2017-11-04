News
Over 700 files on Kennedy assassination published in US
Over 700 papers regarding to the assassination of John Kennedy in 1963 were published on Friday in U.S.

It is noted that the vast majority of the records (document 553) refers to the CIA. Ther are also records of the Pentagon, the Ministry of justice and the special Committee of the house of representatives of the US Congress to investigate the killings, AP reported.

This is the third public release by the National Archives so far this year.

