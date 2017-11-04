President Sargsyan meets with Armenia community leaders in India

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan met with the representatives of the local Armenian community during the first day of his working visit to India.
In his speech, the President spoke about Armenia-India historic and cultural contacts, noting contribution of the community to the strengthening of friendship between the countries. Sargsyan touched upon Armenia-Diaspora relations, challenges the Armenians all over the globe are faced with as well as latest significant events that have occurred in the life of Armenia, including the transition to a new, fully-fledged parliamentary system of governance as a result of the referendum.
President Sargsyan answered communuty leaders' questions and briefed them on the agreements reached during his talks with the Indian leadership.
During the meeting, the President noted that it is nice to see that together with the representatives of the Armenian community, also present is the chairman of the Union of Alumni of Yerevan Medical University, Dr. Daldzhit Singh Chauhan.
“We have a great source of strength, we have circumstances that turn the idea of unity into a necessity and obligation. It is an independent Armenia, free Artsakh and our powerful Diaspora. We always repeat: Armenia is strong by the Diaspora, the Diaspora is eternal by Armenia,” President emphasized.
President Sargsyan was also interviewed by public broadcaster Doordarshan.