Red Cross: $5m of Ebola funds lost in fraud
Red Cross: $5m of Ebola funds lost in fraud
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

More than $5 million of aid money was lost due to fraud and corruption during the Ebola epidemic in West Africa, stated Red Cross representatives.

Auditors found overpriced supplies, salaries for non-existent aid workers and fake customs bills. The outbreak of Ebola in 2014-2016 claimed at least 10 thousand lives.

As Ebola spread across Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, the Red Cross in Geneva was dispersing financial contributions to the national Red Cross offices in each of those countries with total financing amounting to $100 million, BBC reported.

Red Cross representatives said they deeply regretted the loss of funds.  The organization stated it intended to tighten financial rules and bring those responsible to justice.

 
