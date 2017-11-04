News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 04
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
Finland plans drill with US and Sweden in 2020
Finland plans drill with US and Sweden in 2020
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

 

Finland is planning major international drill with the United States, Sweden and other countries, Minister of Defence Jussi Niinisto told broadcaster MTV, Reuters reported.

“The exercise is planned to broadly gather conscripts, reservists and soldiers to practice ... together with our main partners like Sweden, the United States and other countries,” said Jussi Niinisto adding that the preparation for the exercises has already begun and will last three years.

The war games will be similar to neighboring Sweden’s “Aurora” drill that involved near 20 thousand soldiers from Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Lithuania, Norway and the USA.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news