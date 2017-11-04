Finland plans drill with US and Sweden in 2020

Finland is planning major international drill with the United States, Sweden and other countries, Minister of Defence Jussi Niinisto told broadcaster MTV, Reuters reported.
“The exercise is planned to broadly gather conscripts, reservists and soldiers to practice ... together with our main partners like Sweden, the United States and other countries,” said Jussi Niinisto adding that the preparation for the exercises has already begun and will last three years.
The war games will be similar to neighboring Sweden’s “Aurora” drill that involved near 20 thousand soldiers from Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Lithuania, Norway and the USA.