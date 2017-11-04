News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 04
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
Armenia president visits Taj Mahal (PHOTO)
Armenia president visits Taj Mahal (PHOTO)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At the end of the working visit to India, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan traveled to Agra  where he visited one of India 's attractions – Taj Mahal.

 Sargsyan made a note in the guest book of the memorial.

“Thank you for the warm welcome, I am very happy to be able to visit this famous and mysterious site during my visit to India,” Sargsyan said. “I am admired by the architectural grandeur of this snow-white temple and the monumental complex where Armenian masters also had their contribution. Being a symbol of eternal love, which is truly considered the eighth wonder of the world and a sacred place, this magical temple will enchant the souls of visitors for many centuries,” Sargsyan said.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news