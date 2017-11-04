Armenia president visits Taj Mahal (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – At the end of the working visit to India, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan traveled to Agra where he visited one of India 's attractions – Taj Mahal.
Sargsyan made a note in the guest book of the memorial.
“Thank you for the warm welcome, I am very happy to be able to visit this famous and mysterious site during my visit to India,” Sargsyan said. “I am admired by the architectural grandeur of this snow-white temple and the monumental complex where Armenian masters also had their contribution. Being a symbol of eternal love, which is truly considered the eighth wonder of the world and a sacred place, this magical temple will enchant the souls of visitors for many centuries,” Sargsyan said.