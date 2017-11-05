Scientists find 2,500-year-old skeleton of woman and child buried next to turtles

Some excavations made at a site in southeastern Turkey have recently revealed Iron-Age skeletal remains buried with a number of turtles.
Found in the ancient burial site at Kavuşan Höyük, located on the southern bank of the Tigris River, were the more than 2,500-year-old skeletons of a woman and child, alongside several previously butchered turtles. Most of the turtles were part of the Euphrates soft-shelled species, which is known for aggressive behavior.
The skeletons were of a woman between ages 45 and 55, and a child between 6 and 7. The pit was dated to the late Iron Age, also known as the post-Assyrian era.
The child, whose sex was unidentified, was lying face down. Beneath the infant was the woman, who was lying on her back semi-flexed.
The scientists saw no indication of trauma related to a violent murder or death, but also could not determine the relationship between the two since they did not undertake ancient DNA testing.