News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 04
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
Armenian Prime Minister meets with Armenian community in Tashkent (PHOTO)
Armenian Prime Minister meets with Armenian community in Tashkent (PHOTO)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the St. Philip's Armenian church in Tashkent and met with representatives of the Armenian community during the visit to Uzbekistan.

Karapetyan presented the main activities of the Cabinet and development prospects of bilateral relations, stressing the important role of the Armenian community, government said in a statement.

“We are extremely interested in the participation of Diaspora in Armenian’s development. We have built friendly relations with many countries using our Diaspora’s potential. During meetings with the leaders of different countries we always note that our compatriots both are law-abiding citizens and do not forget their historical homeland, and there is great potential. We will take steps to intensify bilateral relations, and we hope that you will maintain active contacts with Armenia,” said Karapetyan addressing the Armenian commununity representatives.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news