Puigdemont urges separatists to unite for Catalan vote

Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Saturday called for separatist parties to form a united front for the December regional elections called by Spain in a bid to end a hotly disputed independence drive.
"The time has come for all democrats to unite. For Catalonia, for the release of political prisoners and for the republic," Puidgemont said on Twitter.
A Spanish judge on Friday issued an EU arrest warrant for Puigdemont, who is holed up in Belgium and failed to turn up for questioning over his role in the push for Catalonia to break away from Spain.
On Thursday, the judge ordered Puigdemont's deputy and seven other deposed regional ministers detained pending a possible trial, triggering angry demonstrations.
Puigdemont had said on Friday he was ready to run as a candidate in the December 21 vote, which was called by Spain after it imposed direct rule on Catalonia and sacked the regional authorities in the wake of the parliament's declaration of an independent republic.