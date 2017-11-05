Russian analyst: War in Syria will continue after liberation of Deir Ezzor

War in Syria will continue after the liberation of Deir Ezzor by government troops, Russian political scientist Anatoly Tsyganok told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As per the analyst, after losing their last major base in Syria, some ISIS militants will go underground and adopt tactics of guerilla and subversive warfare.
“I believe some ISIS militants will go to Africa, whereas the other part—to Indonesia,” Tsyganok explained, and recalled that the terrorists have their cells in Europe since a long time ago.
At the same time, he noted that the terrorists have targeted not solely Europe, Africa and Indonesia, but also Russia.
On November 3, the Syrian government army completely liberated Deir Ezzor town from the ISIS militants.