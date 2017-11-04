News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 05
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
Disrespecting China’s national anthem to get criminal punishment
Disrespecting China’s national anthem to get criminal punishment
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

China's top legislature on Saturday voted and passed an amendment to the country's criminal law to punish acts of gravely disrespecting the national anthem, Xinhua reported.

The amendment was passed at the bimonthly session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC).

According to the amendment, punishments previously stipulated for national flag and national emblem desecration in public now also apply to serious acts of public disrespect to the national anthem.

Punishments include deprivation of political rights, criminal detention and imprisonment of up to three years.

The National Anthem Law, adopted at an NPC Standing Committee session in September, came into force last month to ensure appropriate use of the song.

Those who maliciously modify the lyrics, or play or sing the national anthem in a distorted or disrespectful way in public, can be detained for up to 15 days, and even be held criminally liable, according to the law.

China's national anthem "March of the Volunteers" has lyrics by poet Tian Han and music by Nie Er.

The song encouraged Chinese soldiers and civilians during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Police engaged in standoff after man barricaded himself inside Big Bear Sports Center
No officers have been hurt…
 Karabakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion undergoes surgery
Other details have not been provided...
 Anti-tank grenade blows up killing one and wounding two Karabakh soldiers
The tragic incident happened on Saturday afternoon...
 Red Cross: $5m of Ebola funds lost in fraud
Red Cross representatives said they deeply regretted the loss of funds…
Mercedes driver run over couple in Abovyan (PHOTO)
According to Shamshyan.com the couple was hospitalized…
Young woman dies in Gyumri car accident
Rescuers took out two young women from the car...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news