Catalan leader says he will work with Belgians

Catalonia’s ousted leader says he’s ready to cooperate with Belgian authorities after Spain issued a European warrant for his arrest, though he isn’t giving any clues about his whereabouts.
A tweet sent in Dutch from the account of former Catalan President Carlos Puigdemont on Saturday read: “We are prepared to fully cooperate with Belgian justice following the European arrest warrant issued by Spain.”
Puigdemont didn’t elaborate or say where he is. He is believed to be in Belgium, where he and some aides fled after the Spanish government removed them from office a week ago.
Belgian prosecutors have confirmed they received European warrants for Puigdemont and four other former members of Catalonia’s separatist government. It is up to a judge to decide whether or not to arrest them.