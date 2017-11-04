Police engaged in standoff after man barricaded himself inside Big Bear Sports Center

An incident at Big Bear Sports Center turned into a police standoff early Saturday, after a man drove his car into the business before running inside and barricading himself in the store, Billings Gazette reported.

A man drove his car into the business' storefront around 3 a.m. with the apparent goal of stealing firearms from the store, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said. The man then ran into the business and barricaded himself in the building.

Inside the store, the man has access to a "significant amount" of weapons and ammunition, St. John said. The man fired shots inside the building and around 4:30 a.m. exchanged gunfire with Billings Police officers.

No officers have been hurt. It's unknown if the man was injured in the 4:30 a.m. gunfire exchange.

The police's armored vehicle, the BEAR, was shot in the incident.

Before the incident, the man went to Walmart, and employees "ran him off," St. John said. The man left that store and next went to Big Bear.

The man's identity was unknown at 9:30 a.m.

St. John encouraged the general public to stay away from the area.