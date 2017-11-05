Some U.S. embassy staffers leaving Somalia

The United States has ordered all non-essential employees of its mission to Somalia to leave the capital city, Mogadishu, citing “specific threat information” against them, according to a statement issued Saturday by the U.S. State Department, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“Due to specific threat information against U.S. personnel on the Mogadishu International Airport, the U.S. Mission to Somalia has directed its non-essential U.S. citizen employees to depart Mogadishu until further notice,” said the statement.
Also, it is informed that, as before, the U.S. State Department advises its citizens to avoid visiting Somalia.