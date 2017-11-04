White House strikes back at Bushes over weak legacy

The White House fired back at former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush on Saturday, attacking their legacies after both Bushes expressed their displeasure with President Trump in a new book.

A White House source slammed the Bush legacy.

“If one presidential candidate can disassemble a political party, it speaks volumes about how strong a legacy its past two presidents really had,” the White House said.

The younger Bush expressed concern in the new book, “The Last Republicans” by Mark K. Updegrove, that he would be “the last Republican president." The book, which will be released Nov. 14, was previewed by The Hill and other media outlets late Friday and Saturday.

Both Bushes confirmed in the book they did not vote for Trump in the last election.

The elder Bush confirmed he voted for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and called Trump a “blowhard.”

“I don’t like him,” George H.W. Bush says in the book. “I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a blowhard. And I’m not too excited about him being a leader.”

George W. Bush offered his own critique of Trump in the book, saying Trump “doesn’t know what it means to be president."

The younger Bush also didn’t vote for Trump in the 2016 election, saying he opted for “none of the above” on his ballot.

The Bush criticism comes on the heels of former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) implying the Republican party is dead.

"Donald Trump’s not a Republican," he said.