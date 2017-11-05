News
Poroshenko, Tillerson discuss Ukraine-US strategic partnership
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

During their telephonic conversation, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson conferred on strengthening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

They expressed satisfaction by the implementation of the agreements which the presidents of the two countries reached during their talk in New York City, according to the press service of the Ukrainian president.

Poroshenko and Tillerson paid special attention to the “release of hostages in occupied territories and Russian prisons.”

Also, they discussed the ongoing reforms in Ukraine.
