Man, who kidnapped 3-year-old at Armenia preschool, taken out of hospital
Man, who kidnapped 3-year-old at Armenia preschool, taken out of hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Argam Hovikyan, who had taken a 3-year-old hostage at a preschool in Armenia’s Armavir town, has been taken out of the medical center.

Hospital Director Sargis Khachatryan on Sunday informed about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He noted that Hovikyan’s health condition was satisfactory after his diaphragm and abdominal surgeries.

Khachatryan added, however, that he did not know where the man was taken.

Argam Hovikyan, armed with a knife, on Monday broke into the aforementioned preschool and kidnapped a 3-year-old boy. 

Also, he injured his ex-wife with the knife at the preschool yard, and she was hospitalized.

A criminal case is launched.

Charges have been filed against Hovikyan
This text available in   Հայերեն
