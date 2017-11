More than a dozen people, including women and children, were killed and injured in an explosion at night at a refugee camp in Deir Ezzor Governorate of Syria, reported the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

It reported that an ISIS militant detonated a car that was filled with explosives.

But TASS Russian News Agency reported, citing Syria al En, that more than 100 people lost their lives in this terrorist act.