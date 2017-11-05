Harvey Weinstein, naked Kim Jong-un “set ablaze” in UK (PHOTOS)

Shamed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was “burnt at the stake” as Britain began celebrating bonfire weekend in Lewes town, reported The Sun newspaper of the UK.
The effigy of a gigantic rocket with a naked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump strapped on also went up in smoke at Edenbridge Bonfire Night
PM of Britain and Northern Ireland Theresa May also did not escape the Lewes treatment.
The weekend celebrations mark the foiling of the Gunpowder Plot in 1605, an attempt by Guy Fawkes and co to overthrow the King of England by blowing up Parliament.