N. Korea: Trump can only be stopped by physical force

The only and one way for checking US President Donald Trump’s “rash act is to tame him with absolute physical power,” according to Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea.
Trump had stated that he soon will adopt a decision to add North Korea to a list of state sponsors of terrorism.
“Nobody can predict when Trump does a reckless act,” the paper also noted, in particular. “If the US misjudges [North Korea’s] toughest will and dares to act recklessly, the latter will be compelled to deal a resolute and merciless punishment upon the former with the mobilization of all forces. The US has no energy to prevent it. Then its regret is too late.”