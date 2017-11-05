Russia interior ministry says 263 people detained in downtown Moscow

Russian police have informed that 263 people were detained Sunday during an unauthorized demonstration in downtown Moscow, Gazeta.ru news site of Russia reported citing the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country.
According to the respective statement, these people were detained for the violation of public order, and taken to police stations to file a report on administrative offenses.
People were taken into custody in several other Russian cities, too.
The Russian Federal Security Service on Friday announced about detaining members of the prohibited Artpodgotovka movement, and who had planned hold protest actions in Russia, on Saturday and Sunday.