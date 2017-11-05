News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 05
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
Russia interior ministry says 263 people detained in downtown Moscow
Russia interior ministry says 263 people detained in downtown Moscow
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Russian police have informed that 263 people were detained Sunday during an unauthorized demonstration in downtown Moscow, Gazeta.ru news site of Russia reported citing the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country.

According to the respective statement, these people were detained for the violation of public order, and taken to police stations to file a report on administrative offenses.

People were taken into custody in several other Russian cities, too.

The Russian Federal Security Service on Friday announced about detaining members of the prohibited Artpodgotovka movement, and who had planned hold protest actions in Russia, on Saturday and Sunday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news