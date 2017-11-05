Soldier who was wounded in Karabakh is transferred to Yerevan

STEPANAKERT. – After undergoing surgery, military serviceman Sergey Alumyan, who was wounded in Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), has been transferred from the military hospital in capital city Stepanakert to the Ministry of Defense Central Clinical Military Hospital in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The staff of the military hospital in Stepanakert on Sunday informed about the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But serviceman Gevorg Hyusnunts remains in the Stepanakert hospital; he is in satisfactory condition.

The NKR Defense Army press service had informed that Defense Army serviceman Hrant Mangasaryan, 20, was fatally wounded, whereas servicemen Gevorg Hyusnunts and Sergey Alumyan had sustained shrapnel wounds, on Saturday at around 12:10pm, as a result of an anti-tank grenade explosion at an Artsakh defense army unit.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.