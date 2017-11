YEREVAN. – Standing committees of the National Assembly (NA) continue their debates on the draft of the 2018 State Budget of Armenia.

The expenses and revenues to be allocated for health care, social security, benefits, and pensions are on the agenda of Monday’s joint meeting of the respective NA standing committees.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Artem Asatryan, Minister of Health Levon Altunyan, and First Deputy Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan are the speakers.