1 dollar crosses AMD 485 threshold in Armenia

Armenia President condoles with US counterpart

Armenian Genocide monument desecrated in France

Ruben Vardanyan: Armenians can live in Muslim, Western and post-Soviet countries

Expert: Trump has no interest in destabilization in Turkey and Iran

Aram I: Destroyed church in Deir ez-Zor will be restored

Armenia Parliament: No alternative to recognition of Karabakh people’s right to self-determination

President Sargsyan: Armenia to launch visa facilitation with India

Armenia President: Huge potential for cooperation between Armenian and Indian entrepreneurs

President, world-renowned Armenian scientists discuss cooperation (PHOTOS)

Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 22.7% in January-October

2nd Pan-Armenian Scientific Forum kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia agricultural products to be exported under one brand

Karabakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion is critical

Russia expert: Armenia renewable energy development track-record is instructive

Several projects to be implemented in southern Karabakh

Belgium court releases ousted Catalonia leader

Armenia Police provide details on preschool kidnapping

Paradise Papers made public, they include Armenia

Armenia local elections: Ruling party candidate gets 99.57% of votes in Goris town

Armenian traces are erased from Turkey’s Gaziantep (PHOTOS)

Armenia Parliament considers allocation for pensions, benefits

Media: At least 27 dead in Texas Baptist church shooting

Armenia local elections: All polling stations closed as of 8pm

Yemen explosion kills at least 15 people

Harvey Weinstein, naked Kim Jong-un “set ablaze” in UK (PHOTOS)

N. Korea: Trump can only be stopped by physical force

Ousted Catalan leader is detained in Brussels

Armenia local elections: Voter turnout 40.82% at 5pm

Russia interior ministry says 263 people detained in downtown Moscow

Soldier who was wounded in Karabakh is transferred to Yerevan

Israel kicks off largest international aerial training exercise in its history

Armenia local elections: Voter turnout 26.67% at 2pm

Poroshenko, Tillerson discuss Ukraine-US strategic partnership

Road accident in Yerevan, one person dies en route to hospital

Deir Ezzor refugee camp explosion kills over 100 people

Armenia local elections: Voter turnout 10.8 % at 11am

Man, who kidnapped 3-year-old at Armenia preschool, taken out of hospital

Trump pledges to resolve North Korea issue

Armenia marks Intelligence Troops’ Day

Russian analyst: War in Syria will continue after liberation of Deir Ezzor

Local elections underway in 69 Armenia communities

Some U.S. embassy staffers leaving Somalia

Scientists find 2,500-year-old skeleton of woman and child buried next to turtles

Disrespecting China’s national anthem to get criminal punishment

31 cases of sexual abuse by UN workers reported in past 3 months

White House strikes back at Bushes over weak legacy

Police engaged in standoff after man barricaded himself inside Big Bear Sports Center

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan ready for more work to cut global oil inventory

Catalan leader says he will work with Belgians

Typhoon slams into Vietnam, killing at least 15

Trump pitches NYSE for Saudi Aramco IPO listing

Syrian settlement being negotiated as possible Putin-Trump meeting's subject – Peskov

Puigdemont urges separatists to unite for Catalan vote

Karabakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion undergoes surgery

Anti-tank grenade blows up killing one and wounding two Karabakh soldiers

Karabakh president visits Hadrut region

Armenian Prime Minister meets with Armenian community in Tashkent (PHOTO)

Lebanon PM resigns

Finland plans drill with US and Sweden in 2020

Brent’s oil price exceeds $62 for barrel

Red Cross: $5m of Ebola funds lost in fraud

Armenia president visits Taj Mahal (PHOTO)

Mercedes driver run over couple in Abovyan (PHOTO)

Microsoft sues U.S to protect illegal immigrants՛ children

Karabakh army: Situation along line of contact relatively calm

US embassy on Monsanto: Decision on which products to use is up to Armenia’s farmers

Karabakh president meets with Armenian bank leaders

Armenia foreign minister to visit Israel

Mexico state oil company makes biggest oil discover in 15 years

Postal worker wins $10 million in US lottery

President Sargsyan meets with Armenia community leaders in India

Over 700 files on Kennedy assassination published in US

Young woman dies in Gyumri car accident

European arrest warrant issued for ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont

Puigdemont: I want to appear before true Justice

China can become first country to build solar power station in space

Man arrested for claiming he had explosives near White House

Euronest Bureau adopts message excluding military solution to Karabakh conflict

Empty seats greet Ivanka Trump at women's empowerment speech in Tokyo

German jailed for political reasons in Turkey released

Armen Ashotyan assesses Armenia-Iraq cooperation promising

Armenian President meets with Indian President in New Delhi

Trump: Terrorists to pay big price for every attack on US

Ambassador: Russia interested in strong and independent ally, represented by Armenia

Armenia President: We are amazed at India’s success

US citizen accused of insulting Zimbabwe president

Spanish Constitutional Court annuls Сatalan referendum law

Armenia PM in Uzbekistan, speaks on removal of trade barriers

Kurdish rebels kill three police officers in Turkey

Vienna to host OSCE Ministerial Council in December

Eurasian Union Stock Exchange Head Office is moved to Yerevan

Trump calls investigation into collusion with Russia ‘a disgrace’

Ucom director presented gifts to “Armath” students, winners of “ArmRobotics 2017”

CNN Greece prepares report on Karabakh

CIS PMs, including Armenia, sign joint air defense and fight against terrorism agreements

Russia values OSCE's role in the settlement of conflicts

Armenia deputy FM: We will continue speaking about pogroms in Sumgait, on their 30th anniversary

Sargsyan: We can give new impetus to Armenian-Indian cooperation in multilateral format (PHOTOS)

Armenia official on Karabakh conflict: Talks regarding one-sided concessions are masochism