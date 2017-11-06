Belgium court releases ousted Catalonia leader

The Belgian court has released ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four former Catalonia ministers, who were detained in the country, according to El País newspaper of Spain.
They on Sunday had turned themselves in to Belgian police.
Earlier, the Spanish court had issued a European Arrest Warrant for Puigdemont and former members of his Catalan government.
It is reported that the Belgian judge saw no grounds for keeping these former officials under detention, and therefore he ordered for their release.
Nonetheless, they must stay in Belgium until they are sent back to Spain.
Carles Puigdemont had fled to Brussels after when the Spanish Attorney General had announced that lawsuits were filed against Catalan politicians, and on charges of causing unrest and wasting public funds.