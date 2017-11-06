Armenia Police provide details on preschool kidnapping

YEREVAN. – Police of Armenia have provided details on what occurred on October 30, in a preschool in Armavir town.

Accordingly, police received a call on that day at 4:25pm informing that a man armed with a knife had broken into the said preschool.

At the preschool, the man, Argam Hovikyan, took a 3-year-old hostage with the threat of knife, and demanded to speak with his ex-wife.

The law enforcement officers negotiated with him, during which they managed to safely remove the child from the room.

The man had entered preschool with a knife with a demand to see his ex-wife and child, in an attempt to take revenge upon his former mother-in-law because they were not permitting him to see his child.

A criminal case has been initiated into this incident.

The man is detained.

Three people have been recognized as injured party.

The investigator has decided to file criminal charges against this man.

A petition is filed with the court, with a request that he be arrested.