News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 06
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Show news feed
Armenia Police provide details on preschool kidnapping
Armenia Police provide details on preschool kidnapping
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – Police of Armenia have provided details on what occurred on October 30, in a preschool in Armavir town.

Accordingly, police received a call on that day at 4:25pm informing that a man armed with a knife had broken into the said preschool.

At the preschool, the man, Argam Hovikyan, took a 3-year-old hostage with the threat of knife, and demanded to speak with his ex-wife.

The law enforcement officers negotiated with him, during which they managed to safely remove the child from the room.

The man had entered preschool with a knife with a demand to see his ex-wife and child, in an attempt to take revenge upon his former mother-in-law because they were not permitting him to see his child.

A criminal case has been initiated into this incident.

The man is detained. 

Three people have been recognized as injured party.

The investigator has decided to file criminal charges against this man.

A petition is filed with the court, with a request that he be arrested.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President condoles with US counterpart
In connection with the shooting that occurred at a church in Texas…
 Armenian Genocide monument desecrated in France
A blow has been dealt not solely to the memory of the martyrs of 1915, but to the memory of all Armenians who were martyred for France during the two world wars…
 Karabakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion is critical
One soldier was killed and two others were wounded in the explosion...
 Soldier who was wounded in Karabakh is transferred to Yerevan
An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident…
 Road accident in Yerevan, one person dies en route to hospital
Cars had collided on a highway in Armenia’s capital city…
 Disrespecting China’s national anthem to get criminal punishment
Punishments include deprivation of political rights, criminal detention and imprisonment of up to three years...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news