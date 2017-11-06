News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 06
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Show news feed
Several projects to be implemented in southern Karabakh
Several projects to be implemented in southern Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Monday convened a working consultation devoted to the activities being carried out in the country in the domains of agriculture and construction.

Special attention was paid to the programs planned in the southern region, and which were discussed during the consultation convoked in the Hadrut region on November 4, with representatives of the regional administration and community heads, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sahakyan highlighted the need for efficient implementation of those programs, and gave corresponding instructions to the heads of relevant agencies.

Minister of State Arayik Haroutyunyan and some other officials also attended this talk.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh president visits Hadrut region
Issues related to socioeconomic condition of the region were discussed...
 Karabakh’s Sahakyan discusses socioeconomic programs
The President held a respective working consultation with the heads of regional administrations…
 Karabakh President considers 2018 State Budget
Sahakyan chaired a consultation with the heads of the National Assembly standing committees…
 Karabakh President, Armenia minister discuss cooperation in emergency situations
Bako Sahakyan received Davit Tonoyan, Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia…
 Karabakh MFA: Catalonia’s right to independently determine its political status is undeniable
In this regard, it should be recalled that it was Azerbaijan’s refusal to recognize the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination that transferred the conflict to a plane of military actions…
 Karabakh FM, Yerevan State University lecturers and students discuss prospects for Artsakh recognition
Also, the minister briefed the guests on the main functions of the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news