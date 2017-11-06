Several projects to be implemented in southern Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Monday convened a working consultation devoted to the activities being carried out in the country in the domains of agriculture and construction.

Special attention was paid to the programs planned in the southern region, and which were discussed during the consultation convoked in the Hadrut region on November 4, with representatives of the regional administration and community heads, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sahakyan highlighted the need for efficient implementation of those programs, and gave corresponding instructions to the heads of relevant agencies.

Minister of State Arayik Haroutyunyan and some other officials also attended this talk.