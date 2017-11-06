Ruben Vardanyan: Armenians can live in Muslim, Western and post-Soviet countries

YEREVAN. – Armenians are unique because they know how to live and work in different cultures, Armenian-born Russian billionaire, co-founder of the humanitarian award Aurora Ruben Vardanyan said during the Second Pan-Armenian Scientific Forum in Yerevan on November 6.
Armenians live in Shiite and Sunni cultures, Western and Eastern European, as well as Soviet and post-Soviet cultures.
“We can become unique guides among different cultures. Armenians not only easily learn different languages, but also knowing different cultures, they learn the language of mutual understanding and can act as an interpreter for people speaking the same language but not understanding each other. And, mutual understanding is extremely important in the modern world,” he said.