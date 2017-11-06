News
Monday
November 06
News
Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 22.7% in January-October
Armenia international airports' passenger traffic up 22.7% in January-October
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Passenger traffic at the two international airports of Armenia—Zvartnots of capital city Yerevan and Shirak of Gyumri town—was 2,154,092 people, from January to October, which is 22.7 percent more than the same months of the previous year.

In addition, cargo transport at Zvartnots totaled 18,910 tons between January and October 2017, and this is 42.2 percent more than the same period of the year past.

Also, flight departures and arrivals at these two international airports of Armenia have increased by 19.2 percent, from January and October of the current year, as compared with the same time last year.
